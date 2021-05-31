Tales Of Arise Gets New Trailer And Reveals Next-Gen Improvements

Tales of Arise will arrive in our homes on September 10th, and Bandai Namco has already started to promote the return of this traditional RPG franchise with more enthusiasm! Today (31) a new trailer for the game was released, which will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One.

In the video we can see the playable characters Alphen, Rinwell, Law and Shionne in action with their Mystic Arts. In addition, the support character Zephyr was introduced to the public:

He is the leader of the resistance group in Calaglia and is a calm man and very skilled in combat, enjoying a lot of prestige among his subordinates!

Finally, Bandai Namco revealed some performance improvements that will be seen on next-gen consoles. The PS5 and Xbox Series will have faster loadings when entering battles and two game modes: performance (which prioritizes 60 fps) or graphics (with 4K resolution). On the Sony console there will still be support for haptic feedback on the Dual Sense controller.

What did you think of these news? What platform are you planning to play on? Comment below!