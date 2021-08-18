Tales of Arise Gets New Trailer and Reveals More Themed Outfits

Tales of Arise: We are less than a month away from the release of Tales of Arise, and to celebrate the arrival of the game’s demo (scheduled for this Tuesday, 18) Bandai Namco released a new trailer that gives an extra idea of what we’ll have on this journey.

In addition to the trailer, the producer also said that players who enjoy the demo before launch will have a chance to receive a Vacation Hootle as a bonus to the adventure.

Finally, it was also mentioned that the game will have a Collaboration Costume Pack available for those who purchase the Digital Ultimate Edition of the game, containing costumes coming directly from Code Vein, Tekken and The Idolmaster for Shionne, Kisara and Rimwell. Check it out below:

Tales of Arise will be released on September 10th in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.