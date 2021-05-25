Tales of Arise Gets Images Showing Villain and Pre-Sale Items

Tales of Arise, Continuing its dissemination of Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco made more images available on the network showing some of the content present in this new adventure.

As you can see in the gallery below, the producer offered us the opportunity to see the armor for Shionne and Alphen that will be made available to those who pre-purchase the game, in addition to the villain Balseph, some points on the planet Calaglia and also Sislodia.

In addition to the images, we also have the chance to check out a video of producer Yusuke Tomizawa visiting a doll store in Tokyo to remove a model made for the character Shionne. See below:

Tales of Arise will be released on September 10 in versions for PC, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.