Tales of Arise Gets Console Demo Next Week

Bandai Namco has announced that Tales of Arise will have a console playable demo from August 18th. Preparing for the game’s release, which takes place on September 10, gamers will already be able to experience the new JRPG on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on Wednesday of next week.

It’s worth remembering that Tales of Arise will be released on PC as well, but the developer chose to leave the platform out of the demo. Recently, Bandai Namco has also restricted the demo of their Scarlet Nexus to consoles only.

Players eager for more details about the game don’t have to wait for the demo. Today, taking advantage of the preview announcement, the hands-on embargo of the game that some publications had the chance to do was also released. News and impressions are available from publications such as GameSpot, Game Informer and Siliconera, accompanied by new screenshots and screenshots of the game.

Tales of Arise is the latest release in a series of over 20-year-old JRPGs, one of the forerunners of action gameplay in the genre. The game will be the first title in the flagship franchise with a global, cross-platform release, and also marks the developer’s migration to Unreal Engine. The game arrives on September 10th on consoles and on PC.