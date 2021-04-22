Tales of Arise arrives in September with versions for PS5 and Xbox Series

Tales of Arise: Bandai Namco confirmed on Wednesday (21) that Tales of Arise will be released on September 10 for consoles and PCs, including enhanced versions for the new generation machines.

Tales of Arise will feature a free upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X, arriving with performance mode (60 fps) and graphics mode (4K resolution) configuration options. In addition, the title will come with faster loading times and full compatibility with the haptic feedback functionality of the DualSense control, bringing different sensations when using varied elemental and other mechanical spells.

The information was released through a new trailer, where you can see more details of the plot, characters, new bosses and gameplay captures. So far, three party members (Rinwell, Fururu and Rowe) and the unprecedented villain Biezo have been revealed, but soon new names – including inhabitants of the planet Rena – are expected to emerge. Check out the video below.

In an interview with Famitsu, producer Yusuke Tomizawa said that the game is already in its final stages of development and that there will be no delays in relation to the planned release date. According to him, there are plans for a demo version to be made available in advance to players, but the conditions imposed by the pandemic suggest difficulties in bringing a public test.

