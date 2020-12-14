Taking pictures with a Zebra or Chow Chow puppy

For several months now we have been using the Google search application on our mobile to view animated 3D models in AR of different animals such as lions or sharks, or we can also see skeletons and parts of the human body as if we had them next to us.

And even giant dinosaurs down our street; koalas, kangaroos and lots of Australian wildlife; or cats in witch hats, sinister pumpkins and dancing skeletons for Halloween. And they seem so successful that Google is increasing its catalog of AR animals, which in the last few days has added up to 50 new species and / or breeds with which you can photograph yourself and upload it to the networks, or send it to someone to spend a joke.

A chow chow or an Egyptian cat on your mobile

How does it work?

– Open the Google app on a mobile

– Type for example ‘Chow Chow’, ‘zebra’ or ‘Red fox’ in the Search.

– You will see the option to see the animal among the results.

– If you press ‘View in 3D’, when you open it you will see a 3D model.

– If you press ‘See in your space’, augmented reality does its magic, and you can have a zebra looking curiously around your living room.

You will be able to see its size in real scale, details, movements and even hear its sounds. According to Google, the list is 50 animals, although this time it has not revealed more than a few. For now, that we know for sure are the following:

Beagle

Border collie

Bulldog

Italian mastiff

Chihuahua

Chow chow

Coyote

Dachshund

Doberman

Donkey

Fennec fox

German shepherd

Giraffe

Hamster

Hippos

Little kitten

Milk cow

Ox

Pork

Pitbull

Ragdoll cat

Red panda

Siberian Husky

Egyptian cat

Welsh corgi

Zebra



