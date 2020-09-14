Takes to the streets of Miami to support Trump

About two thousand people gathered this Sunday in a march in vehicles to support the re-election of President Donald Trump. The caravan left Doral Central Park, near Miami, with the cars adorned with the American flag, something that also served to pay tribute to the victims of September 11.

For about 20 miles, the caravan traveled some of the main streets until it reached Hialeah, a city that has a large presence of Cuban population. The attendees, in fact, were practically all Latin American protesters who want the current US president to continue in the White House.

Venezuelans, Cubans and Colombians were the predominant nationalities in this demonstration.

Ariel Martínez, from Cubans4Trump, explained to the media that he had distributed some three thousand informational flyers with the route to follow. However, he recognized that there were people who did not manage to join due to the number of people who were encouraged to participate.



