Take-Two will not standardize the price rise of games

Prices will be established title by title, although the North American company recalls that costs have risen in recent years.

The controversy over the price of the games resonated again when 2K Games, one of the labels of Take-Two Interactive, officially confirmed that NBA 2K21 would cost $ 70, a higher cost than normal in the United States. However, that new price range will not apply to all of the company’s products, or at least that says Strauss Zelnick, CEO of the company that owns Rockstar Games. According to the manager, prices are set game by game, so it is not a new standardization.

The chief executive officer of Take-Two Interactive has answered some questions from shareholders, since, like other corporations, they have presented the financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year. In this context, it has reported that not all products will be standardized with this higher cost. Still, in an interview with GamesIndustry, Strauss has justified these moves:

“I would like to observe that there has been no increase in price for a long time, despite the fact that costs have increased significantly,” recalled the executive. “But more importantly, we believe that we are launching the best quality titles in the business and that players are connecting with them more than ever. Video games have extraordinary playability and replayability, so they offer many hours of entertainment. We think it is a great added value ”. The goal is to continue producing “incredible experiences” in the future.

GTA 5 reaches 135 million units sold

The star of the show is undoubtedly GTA 5, the veteran Take-Two Interactive video game developed by Rockstar Games. The successful title has managed to sell 135 million copies worldwide, a figure that continues to grow and has increased after the game was free at the Epic Games Store.

Grand Theft Auto 5 will also be adapted to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, so its graphics and performance will be improved.



