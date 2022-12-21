Take-Two Removed Goat Simulator 3 Ads Showing Leaked Footage From GTA 6

GTA Take-Two Interactive publisher issued a removal notice after Goat Simulator 3 released an advertisement showing footage from the September leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6).

The Coffee Stain developer’s commercial for the sequel to the first goat simulator gave an overview of an NPC named Sean, but included footage of GTA 6 leaks.

Goat Simulator 3, which takes place on the island of San Angora, includes seven multiplayer mini-games that can be easily played after detection and unlocking. These include: “King of the Mountain”, “Half — lava”, “Automobile derby”, “Hunting for props”, “Payment on the head”, “Hoofball” and “Golf with props”.

In the new video, Sean was superimposed on footage from GTA 6, as a result of which the ad was removed shortly after airing.

Back in September, a huge leak saw more than 90 videos and screenshots from GTA 6 that appeared online after the hacking was reported.

Rockstar Games previously confirmed that the leak was legitimate, but did not cause any delays in the game’s schedule or development. Rockstar shared that it does not expect “any disruptions in the operation of our gaming services or any long-term impact on the development of our current projects.”

In September, a 17-year-old Briton denied using his phone as a tool to gain access to Rockstar’s personal files and servers at a court hearing. The judge referred the case to a higher court, the hearing date of which has not yet been confirmed.

Last month, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, described the leak as “terribly disappointing.”

“As for the leak, it was terribly unfortunate and we take this kind of incident very seriously,” he said. “There is no evidence that any tangible assets were stolen, which is good, and of course the leak won’t have any impact on development or anything like that.”

“This is terribly disappointing and forces us to be even more vigilant in matters related to cybersecurity,” Zelnik concluded.

