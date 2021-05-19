Take-Two Prepares 62 Games and a New Gearbox Saga For The Next Three Years

Take-Two: The North American giant advances its plans between now and fiscal year 2024. They plan four major premieres this fiscal year, among others.Take-Two Intractive has presented its financial results for the calculation of the recently ended fiscal year on Wednesday and has presented to its investors the roadmap for the next three years. The company, which has closed the 2020/21 academic year with records in turnover (3,370 million dollars) prepares 62 launches for the next triennium; among them, a new intellectual property of Gearbox Software, currently also a member of the Embracer Group.

Although the studio is already working on a new Borderlands, Gearbox is preparing another currently unknown IP. The infographic of the document breaks down into different categories how and when these projects currently underway by their studios will arrive, where labels such as Rockstar Games, 2K Games, Social Point and Private Division come into play.

What franchises are we talking about? In total, Take-Two has intellectual properties on the table such as Grand Theft Auto, of which nothing is known about a possible GTA VI; Red Dead Redemption; WWE 2K; NBA 2K; PGA Tour 2K; XCOM; Midnight Club; Max Payne; BioShock; THE. I will not go…

Take-Two’s plans for this fiscal year

In fiscal year 2022 (April 2021 to March 31, 2022), the company led by Strauss Zelnick has in mind to publish 21 video games, of which 4 titles will be Immersrive Core; two of them new licenses and another two of existing franchises. All will be paid, traditional video games. When Take-Two talks about Immersive Core it refers to licenses such as Grand Theft Auto, Borderlands, Red Dead Redemption or Civilization, its great intellectual properties.

But there is more. On the one hand, they will be in charge of OlliOlli World, the new installment of the series, while in the free-to-play universe (free titles with integrated purchases) they have 10 projects in production. Finally, a total of 6 new iterations of previously released video games. This is where we find works like Grand Theft Auto V, which will arrive in November on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Fiscal year 2023 and 2024: what lies ahead for the near horizon

For fiscal year 2023 and 2024, 19 Immersive Core titles will be released, of which 7 will be sports simulation – presumably new iterations of 2K Sports or WWE 2K sagas. Of those 19, a fortnight will be premium, the other 4 free-to-play. The rest will be independent (5), for mobile devices (10) in free-to-play format; 4 Mid Core, an intermediate category that falls short of AAA, and another three corresponding to re-releases of works already published.