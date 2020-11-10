Take-Two Interactive is waiting to buy Codemasters

The company that owns Rockstar Games and many other studios has already reached an agreement with the British developer.

That Take-Two Interactive is in talks to buy Codemasters is not news. The news broke a few days ago, but everything seems to indicate that the negotiations are going from strength to strength. At least that suggests the information published by GamesIndustry. The portal indicates that the owners of Rockstar Games intend to acquire the DiRT study at the beginning of 2021. All this according to a note to shareholders, which reveals that the directors of both companies have already agreed on the conditions of the acquisition.

Take-Two Interactive will buy all the shares of the company, so it will take 100% control of the company. If all goes according to plan, the agreement will be completed by March 31, 2021, the date on which this fiscal year expires. Both Frank Sagnier and Rashid Varachia, Codemasters CEO and CFO, respectively, intend to stay with the company after the acquisition. Codemasters managers have voted for shareholders to vote in favor of the purchase.

Reinforcement for your sports titles

The owners of Grand Theft Auto believe that the combination of both companies will fit perfectly and help them consolidate “a world leadership in interactive entertainment.” Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick also offered his point of view. “We are extremely pleased to announce this recommended transaction to the Codemasters board.” This study, says the manager “is renowned for creating some of the most beloved and commercially successful driving games in the industry.” As he argues, it will complement its offer of sports video games, which has such award-winning sagas as NBA 2K.

“Beyond that, we look forward to welcoming leadership and development teams to the Take-Two family, as well as sharing our vision of delivering the best entertainment experiences.” The goal is to be the “most innovative, creative and efficient” company in the video game industry.

Codemasters has just released DiRT 5. You can read our analysis at this link.



