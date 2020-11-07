Take Two, in talks to take over the creators of Dirt

The top leadership of Codemasters (Dirt 5, F1 2020) recommends that its shareholders accept the Take Two offer, which has already been officially made.

The already wide and diverse catalog of publishers gathered under the Take Two umbrella could be joined by one more if the talks between the large company and Codemasters bear fruit. Already owning publishers such as Rockstar (GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2) or 2K Games (NBA 2K21, Borderlands 3, Mafia), the British, great specialists in the driving genre, could join in the future.

At the moment there is nothing definitive, but as the VGC portal has learned, Codemasters shareholders see the movement with very good eyes, while the communication that is being established between both companies indicates that everything would come to fruition. What is certain is that the Take Two offer is on the table, and that in fact, the executives of the British company have recommended to its shareholders to accept it.

Benefits for both companies

In fact, Take Two has already sent an official statement to the aforementioned portal, ensuring that “the combination between Take Two and Codemasters would bring together two portfolios of world-class entertainment, with a very complementary vision between the two in the driving genre. We believe this can benefit Codemasters by giving them our global distribution capabilities as well as 2K’s expertise in advertising, including analytics, product development and brand marketing. ”

Interestingly, both companies have been busy acquiring studios as of late. Rockstar recently confirmed the purchase of Ruffian Games, creators of Crackdown 2, while Codemasters did the same with Slightly Mad, developers of the Project Cars saga, having joined multiple employees of the defunct Evolution studio (Motorstorm, Onrush, Driveclub) to their cause. . They also obtained the official license of the World Rally Championship to work with it between 2023 and 2027.



