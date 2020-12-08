Take-Two CEO: Ultra-Realistic Games Coming In 10 Years

According to the statements made by the CEO of Take-Two, photorealistic games may come in the next 10 years. It is stated that with the development of technology, more realistic games will only depend on creativity.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, which is the roof company of many game studios such as 2K, Rockstar Games and Playdots, made very optimistic statements about the next generation games.

Attending the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference, Zelnick stated that the next 30-40 years will be “more exciting than ever” for games, considering the increasing number of gamers, technological developments and other factors regarding the future of the game industry.

We can see live action-like games in 10 years

Stating that the work that Take-Two will do in 10 years will be very different from what it is doing now, Take-Two Interactive CEO exemplified this situation by referring to the difference between what they do now and what they do 10 years ago.

Expressing that he cannot say anything about what this vision of the future will include, Zelnick states that technological developments will pave the way for creative people and that more realistic games such as live action can be created.

“Some of the work we do right now looks a lot like live action, but still animation.” Zelnick said that in 10 years, there will be the technology necessary to create games that look completely realistic and only creativity will remain.

According to Strauss Zelnick, a very bright future awaits the gaming industry. Considering that the new generation games are brought out to almost a movie budget and companies increase their revenues with micropayments day by day, it would not be much more disappointing to predict that the studios will appear with more realistic and more socially interactive games to keep gamers on the screen in the coming period.



