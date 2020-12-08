Take-Two CEO thinks games will look completely real in 10 years

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, thinks games will look completely real in the next 10 years and we cannot distinguish them.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, a company affiliated with Rockstar Games and 2K, made an exciting statement about the future of the game world.

One of the details that players primarily pay attention to in every generation transition and when new equipment is released is the graphics. It is a great curiosity about how the new generation consoles will gain a graphical level, especially in generation transitions. Even the past games were surprising, but when you look at the current games, people are really impressed.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, has a more exciting vision of the future. Anyway, the difference between reality and game is not clearly understood today. We can say that it is almost impossible to understand, especially in games such as Microsoft Flight Simulator. Strauss Zelnick, on the other hand, thinks that the games will be completely realistic in the next 10 years and they will be no different from the reality.

When we look at the next 10 years, we can say that Strauss Zelnick thinks that this kind of change will occur in the PlayStation 7 period, not the PlayStation 6. Of course, if such a rise really happens when that day comes, it is not impossible, it will most likely happen; We can understand the development when we look back. We gave the PlayStation example because we thought the names of the Xbox would not be known.



