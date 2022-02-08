Take-Two CEO Is ‘Strongly Convinced’ Of The Potential Of NFTs

Take-Two: The beginning of 2022 has been busy with game developers talking about NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). Most companies have shown a lot of interest in the technology, and some, such as Ubisoft and Konami, have already launched products based on it. Most of the public is radically against this movement — with Riot even having to deny that a Valorant character is adept at NFTs.

Now, the CEO of Take-Two (GTA, Borderlands, etc.) has also spoken on the matter. Speaking to GameIndustry.Biz, Strauss Zelnick was asked about NFTs and whether they were just a fad in the industry (like stereoscopic 3D).

Zelnick acknowledges the skeptics, citing occasions when they’re right (3D) and instances where they’re not (like in regards to mobile games). In the CEO’s opinion, NFTs are not in the same category as 3D.

“We believe NFTs are real; why not? We believe in digital products and have been selling digital products for a long time,” he said. “We believe in rare goods, we believe in collectibles. The concern we have is that there’s a lot of speculation going on.”

“We want to make sure that consumers always have a good experience when they interact with our brands. And losing money on speculation is not a good experience, so let’s stay away from speculation. However, we are strongly convinced that there is a opportunity for NFTs to fit into Take-Two’s future offerings.”

This week, it was announced that production on the next GTA “is well underway”. With the success of GTA Online’s microtransactions, is it possible that the company is planning to incorporate NFTs into its biggest franchise? Or maybe the plans involve the recently acquired Zynga? Say in the comments what you speculate the company will do.