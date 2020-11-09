Take revenge, look at how to take revenge for the tragedy

With just a few days to go until its premiere on November 21, the producers of the suspense K-Drama Get Revenge have circulated images and videos as a preview for fans of the genre.

Directed by Kang Min Goo and written by Kim Hyo Jin, Get Revenge features performers Kim Sa Rang, Yoon Hyun Min, Yoon So Yi, Yoo Sun, Jung Man Sik, and Park Eun Hye, to bring the lead roles of an interesting story about revenge.

The drama aims to explore the complexities of the human consciousness of two characters consumed by the intense passion to reverse a situation of which they were victims, and after carefully devising their respective plans, they are about to take revenge on their torturers.

In Get Revenge we find Kim Hae Ra (Kim Sa Rang), an underrated reporter at one of the largest Korean news agencies, despite her efforts she always goes unnoticed. Things change when you marry a famous personality and your status goes up.

Unexpectedly, a false scandal destroys his image beyond repair. Her reputation falls into a bottomless pit that makes her a despised social figure. To redeem herself, she devises a vengeful plan against those who hurt her.

On the other hand, we find Cha Min Joon (Yoon Hyun Min) a successful cold-blooded lawyer who tragically lost his family at the hands of evil people. Since then he only lives to get revenge.



