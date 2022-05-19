Take Note: Important Dates Announced for Ethereum and ADA!

Ethereum (ETH), the largest altcoin with its market value, and the popular altcoin Cardano (ADA), are on the agenda with various developments. Here are two important dates and events that will affect these two altcoins…

Pay attention to June 8 for the leading altcoin Ethereum: “Important milestone”

The Ethereum ecosystem announced that there will be a “huge milestone” in terms of entering the testing process with the Merge set of the Ropsten testnet, which will be held on June 8. According to the Merge testnets page on Github, Ethereum DevOps engineer Parathi Jayanathi submitted a “pull” request for the Ropsten testnet Merge configuration code on Monday, suggesting the app is ready to go.

As we reported on Somanews, Ropsten is one of the few testnets created by the Ethereum Foundation in 2017 and currently maintained by the Geth developer team. This particular testnet is seen as the best copy of Ethereum Mainnet as it follows a similar network structure. This allows developers to perform realistic deployment tests before making updates to the actual mainnet.

Roadmap released for Vasil hard fork on Cardano

It looks like Cardano is on track to implement the Vasil update as planned. Charles Hoskinson, founder and CEO of Input Output Global (IOG), the organization responsible for Cardano’s research and development, reiterated that the upcoming Vasil Hard Fork will be implemented as planned. Speaking in a recent YouTube video, Hoskinson said that the highly anticipated Vasil Hard Fork will be released on June 29, 2022.

However, the testnet for the update is scheduled to be deployed this month, which will prepare for the mainnet. In a six-minute video posted outside of that, the IOHK team noted that the IOHK team is putting the finishing touches on the upcoming upgrade, which will prepare it for a closed public testnet launch before the end of this month. According to the hard fork’s roadmap, the public testnet will be terminated in mid-May and decentralized applications (dApps) will begin testing. At the end of May, it is stated that the DB testing phase will begin.