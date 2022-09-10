Take a Look: FOX Graphics Show How Brutal the attack Was in Alabama Today

Who would have thought Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas would be a defensive struggle? Despite the quarterback situation, things were going as well as any Longhorns fan could have done so far.

Texas’ offense is moving the ball enough with Hudson’s pinned card, but the other side of the ball is the driving force for UT’s lead.

After conceding that huge run to Jack McClellan in the first, the Longhorns stopped Alabama’s offense; forcing three-and-outs on four of the Tide’s first seven possessions.

Bryce Young has yet to get 100 yards, making a pass in the sixth minute of the fourth.

If Alabama wants to keep the top spot in the rankings, their offense needs to find a rhythm urgently.