Take a look at Rihanna’s transparent dress after the Oscar 2022 party from all sides

Rihanna knows exactly how to give fans what they want. The Umbrella singer stunned in a transparent dress with sequins from Valentino Haute Couture for Jay-Z’s Oscar 2022 after party, and now the pregnant superstar is showing off her outfit in all its glory.

34-year-old Ri proudly showed off her growing tummy in a transparent organza top with a high collar and a black bandeau underneath at the Chateau Marmont party on Sunday evening.

With a black sequined maxi skirt, black gloves with sequins up to the elbow and large ceramic diamond earrings from Wilfredo Rosado, the chart leader poses from all possible angles in his Instagram post, giving fans a better look at the sides and back. her glamorous outfit.

In one shot, she walks up the stairs, showing off the dramatic train of her sequined skirt and very long curls, and in another she cradles her stomach, thoughtfully looking to the side and giving us a full side view of the outfit.

She signed her photos: “Me and my girlfriend at the Golden Oscar party #bump22.”

The We Found Love singer, who is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, joined stars such as Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Timothy Chalamet, Rosario Dawson, Tyler Perry and Zoe Kravitz at a party that sparked controversy when protesters showed up to boycott the party due to workers’ rights issues in the famous hotel.

Of course, this is not the first time Ri has bared her bump; this year she presented a series of stunning maternity looks, ranging from an unbuttoned Chanel down jacket from the 1990s to a shiny silver two-piece suit at the Fenty Beauty Ulta presentation in early March.

While the Bad Girl has not yet announced the date of her birth, last week Annushka noticed a star with a fancy bracelet with pendants that can give a hint.

The $51,991 bracelet was given to her by A$AP Rocky on her 34th birthday, and among the sweet pendants there is an emerald medallion associated with May, as well as three other green pendants.

If we have two more months of stunning images for pregnant women, we will enjoy every fabulous fashion moment.