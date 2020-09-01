Taiwan registers Immortals: Fenyx Rising

It is confirmed that the video game developed by the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey changed its name during production.

Gods & Monsters was one of the video games that everyone expected to see at Ubisoft Forward, the event that the gala company organized to replace its traditional conference at E3 in Los Angeles. However, the production of the Quebec studios did not show signs of life, something not too surprising considering that there will be a second edition of the event this year. The developer behind the successful Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has already reported that as its development progressed, it was decided to change the name of the video game, although they did not reveal the new title at the time. All in all, the body that classifies games by age has registered (and deleted) Immortals: Fenyx Rising as a new product from Ubisoft.

And why is she linked to Gods & Monsters? Precisely because Fenyx is the name of the protagonist of the adventure. Of course, Ubisoft has not confirmed or denied this information, so we will have to wait to see if the title ends up adopting this name definitively.



