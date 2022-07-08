Taika Waititi wanted the A-List star to play an imaginary Hitler from Jojo Rabbit

The director of Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi, wanted an actor from the best list to play Hitler in Jojo Rabbit. Waititi directed a World War II drama based on Kristin Lunens’ 2008 book Caging Skies. The film tells about a 10-year-old member of the Hitler Youth, Johannes “Jojo” Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), who, after discovering that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin Mackenzie) in their house, begins to doubt his Nazi beliefs. Jojo’s introspection is often interrupted by his imaginary friend, a bizarre incarnation of Adolf Hitler, played by Waititi himself. “Jojo Rabbit” generally received rave reviews, and also won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, although some critics were polarized due to the attitude towards Nazism in the film.

After Searchlight gave the green light to “Jojo Rabbit” after a seven-year wait, the casting process was accelerated so that filming could begin quickly. Hitler’s casting was not announced until March 2018, and it came as a surprise to fans when it became known that Waititi was playing this role. As the director-actor said at the time, the condition for the “Serchlight” of making the film was that Waititi had to play Hitler in “Jojo Rabbit”, so he had to reluctantly take on this role. Vatiti didn’t even investigate Hitler thoroughly, simply because he didn’t think “he deserved the effort.” Rather, he characterized Hitler in a different way, presenting him as a feigned controversial idol and father figure for a lonely boy who is looking for confirmation and desperately trying to prove himself after such terrible bullying.

Now Waititi reveals her initial plans for an imaginary Hitler in Jojo Rabbit. As he told GQ when he reviewed the film’s script in 2011, he wanted Hitler to be played by an actor from the best list. At that time, Waititi says, in order to make the film viable, it was necessary to have first-class talent in the cast, so he turned to agents to find a suitable actor for this role. However, some agents brazenly refused to send scripts to their clients, saying that this role could potentially ruin their careers. Waititi then decided to sit on the script for a while and star in other films before returning to Jojo Rabbit. Read below what he said.

“Then we started thinking, ‘Who’s going to play this imaginary Hitler?’ It was sometime in 2011, and we started sending it out to different people. I don’t think many actors have even looked at the script. Basically, many agents said: “Hell, no, I’m not sending This to my client. No way in hell is it going to ruin my client’s career by forcing him to play Hitler. So I don’t think many of these people actually saw it, and we turned to these actors, because at that time, you know, to make a movie like this, you needed first-rate stars. I was able to sell these films. Then I left and shot “What we Do in the Shadows”, “Hunting Wild People” and “Thor”, I shot three more films and just left this script in a frozen state.”

As he later explained in an interview, when preparations for the filming of “Jojo Rabbit” began, Waititi no longer needed a famous actor for the role of Hitler. By that time, the worldview of cinema had changed, and films worked well even with fresh talents. In addition, Waititi realized that inviting a famous actor to play Hitler would simply overshadow the main narrative about children in Jojo Rabbit, and he did not want that. Of course, he never had a chance to choose someone for this role, since Searchlight had already done the job for him.

Although some critics claim that Waititi downplayed the deep horrors of Nazism with his performance as Hitler in Jojo Rabbit, it is difficult to dispute the fact that Waititi sincerely tried to criticize Hitler as intelligently as possible. Of course, there were cases when the subject was treated irresponsibly, but this is only because the version of Hitler in “Jojo Rabbit” was completely fictional and a subjective derivative of the mind of a 10-year-old child. If this role had been played by any other leading Hollywood actor, they would presumably have required more screen time and historical accuracy, which would have made the portrayal much more political and controversial. Instead, Waititi was able to hone Jojo’s idea of Hitler and carefully bring it to life from his point of view.