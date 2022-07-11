Taika Waititi talks about the possibility of releasing a director’s version of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”

The director’s version can be a pretty versatile addition to any favorite movie. In some cases, this may become the preferred viewing method for many fans. In others, the same fans will unite to deny his very existence. But it is not often that the directors themselves interfere in this matter.

That’s where director Taika Waititi comes in. His latest highly acclaimed adventure, Thor: Love and Thunder, has just been released, and people are already talking about a potential director’s version. Being a person who almost never misses an opportunity for his own comments to be heard, Waititi has given several interviews dedicated to this idea. But while such a reissue seems like an easy task to many people, this director’s point of view on this issue is definitely less charitable.

In an interview with NME, Waititi was not shy in his expressions. “I was thinking about the director’s versions. I watch director’s versions of many other directors. They suck,” he said when asked about the “Thor: Love and Thunder” hashtag campaign for such a makeover. “The director’s versions are not suitable. Directors sometimes need to be controlled, and if I said, “Oh, do you want to see my director’s version? It lasts four and a half hours!” It’s not good, at four and a half hours. There are a lot of breaks for a cup of tea, you don’t even need to pause.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” has caused some controversy so far, and some still claim that “Thor: Ragnarok” is the best film. Even so, Waititi’s comments are likely to come as an annoying shock to those who are looking forward to the director’s version. But the director himself did not come to this conclusion from scratch. It turns out that he actually knows exactly what his own director’s version will look like, and he’s not a fan of it. It seems that even the film’s star Chris Hemsworth agrees with this.

“It was about four hours,” Waititi explained of his original unedited version of the film in an interview with Collider, “you thought:”This is the greatest thing anyone has ever shot in the history of filming.” And you move on to editing. You say, “I still like it.” And then, about six months later, when it was in the movie, you realize that it was fun that day, but it has nothing to do with the movie.” Hemsworth, who also participated in the interview, also gave his 2 cents. “[It’s the] craziest, wildest, four-hour version of Batsh*t I’ve ever seen,” the actor added. “It was about four o’clock. It was like a Monty Python sketch… I wouldn’t call it a movie… the story was sacrificed to jokes.”

So, as tempting as the director’s concept of “Thor: Love and Thunder” sounds, it might be better if it stays piecemeal as part of the special features of the home release. Comedy can be an important part of a movie, but when it distracts from the story, everything starts to fall apart. But hey, it’s still a Waititi production. Even the theatrical version is full of jokes, so the laughter is not lost.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is now in theaters.