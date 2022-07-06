Taika Waititi speaks honestly about her “Star Wars” movie and feels that he is “never” going to please all the fans

There are popular movie franchises, and there are “Star Wars”. Generations brought to a galaxy far, far away have remained part of the pop culture landscape for years. After “Skywalker. Sunrise” Lucasfilm has mainly focused on TV projects such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, fortunately there are several upcoming Star Wars films on the way. The first one is expected to be directed by Taika Waititi, although he has recently been honest about his film and felt that “never” will satisfy all fans.

Given how much Star Wars means to people, fandom is known for having its voices heard, especially in disapproval of certain narrative options. We’ve seen a lot of negative reaction to the filmmakers and the actors of the franchise throughout the sequel trilogy. While moviegoers are excited about what Taika Waititi will bring to the beloved space opera, he seems to be feeling a little pressure. As the Oscar -winning director recently explained to Rolling Stone magazine in a feature film:

I saw on Twitter, someone like: I would really really like to see a movie about Chewbacca’s grandmother. And I thought I shouldn’t have said that because it’s amazing. But I just feel like I’ll never please the fans. You know, I don’t want to mess with something so valuable. Also, you feel like you need to do a lot of research… and I don’t have time. [Laughs] I mean, thousands of books have been written, these volumes of Star Wars books with all these characters. I just don’t have time to go through them. So I can’t say, you know, with confidence that I can do something very close to what everyone knows. I’m not promising that I’m not going to do anything like that. I’m just saying: it would be easier for me not to.

He’s right. Participating in the Star Wars franchise is a difficult situation for any director, even if it’s not the main nine—film Skywalker saga. And because the fictional world is such a complex and dense place, Taika Waititi admits he needs to do more research before determining what he’s going to offer in his first Star Wars movie. Hopefully he will have time to crystallize his vision sooner rather than later.

Taika Waititi’s commentary for Rolling Stone as he prepares to release his latest blockbuster, “Thor: Love and Thunder.” An experienced director was able to breathe new life into the Thor franchise with his 2017 film Ragnarok, so now the question is, will he be able to do the same with his developing Star Wars film? Only time will tell, but he seems to be feeling the pressure.

While Taika Waititi joked about the movie about Chewbacca’s grandmother, it really seems like his movie could go anywhere. For the first time, the main franchise is officially visible from behind, which should give some newfound narrative freedom. Although, no doubt, there will be a lot of skeptics, given the reputation of the fandom as quite toxic.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” hits theaters July 8, and hopefully Taika Waititi will turn her attention to “Star Wars” later. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.