Taika Waititi shared the news about his movie “Star Wars”

Taika Waititi shares news about how his movie “Star Wars” is progressing. In the last few years since Star Wars: Skywalker. However, the studio still has plans for “Star Wars” to return to the big screen someday. Officially, the release of Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron is scheduled for December 2023, but this film was postponed due to creative differences. Instead, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced that Waititi’s next Star Wars film is scheduled for 2023.

Waititi, best known for his work on Marvel’s Thor films, already has experience working on the Star Wars franchise, directing the finale of the first season of Mandalorian. His work on this episode was widely appreciated, and many viewers were happy to see what he could show in the feature film “Star Wars”. In typical Lucasfilm fashion, the details of Waititi’s project are kept secret, but now the director has told a little about what he is working on.

In a conversation with Screen Rant during the promotion of the Pixar Lightyear movie, Waititi talked about his upcoming Star Wars movie and how it might differ from the previous installments. In his response, Waititi noted that he wants the film to be “similar to the Star Wars movie, while retaining some familiar aspects of the franchise. Check out his comments in the space below:

That remains to be seen. I don’t know. I’m still writing. I’m still coming up with ideas and telling the plot, and just wanted to make sure it was like a Star Wars movie.

Because I could say, “Oh yeah, we’ll just write any old thing and put it in space, and then put Star Wars in the foreground.” But it wouldn’t be a Star Wars movie without certain elements and certain processing, so I just have to make sure it stays within that wheelhouse.

Waititi’s time at Marvel should benefit him in Star Wars. With the help of Thor, he has proven that he can create studio tents that fit into a larger property while maintaining his unique sensibility as an author. Waititi’s signature style effortlessly combines heart and humor to produce satisfying results (see: his Oscar-winning “Jojo Rabbit”), and the hope was that this approach would manifest itself in his Star Wars film. Lucasfilm has become quite infamous due to extensive behind-the-scenes problems with directors, but it looks like Waititi is not going to fall victim to this trend. Although he is still in the early stages of development, it seems that he has a firm grasp of the project and knows what he wants to achieve. Hopefully, this means that he will stay on the same wavelength with the studio during production.

It will be interesting to see when Lucasfilm reveals more information about Waititi’s “Star Wars” movie. Lucasfilm will take part in the September D23 Expo, where the studio will presumably talk about what will happen next. Kennedy could use this opportunity to add further clarity to the list of future “Star Wars” films after Star Wars Celebration is dedicated to the plan of the upcoming television lineup. If the premiere of Waititi’s film is to take place in 2023, everything should come to life soon. At the very least, it would be nice to get some details of the story about what the director has in mind for his Star Wars movie.