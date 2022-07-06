Taika Waititi Revealed What He Knows about GOTG 3 After Love & Thunder

The director of “Thor: Love and Thunder” Taika Waititi tells what he knows about “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” after the creation of “Thor 4”. Together with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, the film “Love and Thunder” tells about the return of Star Lord and his crew of the Marvel cinematic universe, who last appeared in the series “Avengers: Finale”. In Love and Thunder Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Batista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) will appear with the Thunder God in at least one action. a sequence that was widely used in a marketing campaign.

The Sentinel Squad has become incredibly popular since its debut in 2014 in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Not only that, they joined the mainstream MCU with “The Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale”, their first two films have become favorites for their soundtrack, sense of humor and a great new character with unique personalities and catch phrases. Star Lord and his team get another solo part of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The director of this third part of the Guardians of the Galaxy series will also be Gunn, and it is due to be released in the spring of 2023. The plot has not been revealed yet. will be announced for Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Having written the full script for the characters of Love and Thunder, Waititi reveals everything he knows about Guardians of the Galaxy 3: absolutely nothing. In fact, Waititi told Digital Spy that he had not even read the script of Gunn’s upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy and had not spoken to Gunn about the film. Check out Waititi’s full quote below:

“No, I still have no idea what this movie is about. I’ve never read the script, I’ve never talked to James [Gunn] about this movie. All I did was write what I thought the characters sounded like, sent these pages to James, and he was like, “Star Lord didn’t say that.” It’s the same with Thor in Infinity War and Finale. I just came to help with the way Thor speaks and with writing the script, so “This is how Thor will appear on stage, this is how Thor will comment on it.” ”

The fact that Waititi has not spoken to Gunn about the content of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 may shock MCU fans. Given the release dates, it may seem that the roles of the Guardians in “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be a logical preparation for their solo film. As far as everyone knows, “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” should be released after “Love and Thunder” in chronological order. MCU movies are always sequential, which means that when, for example, Iron Man dies in “Finale,” he cannot be alive in “Spider-Man: There is No Way Home.” Without reading the script, it will be harder for Waititi to avoid potential plot holes or strange transitions from “Love and Thunder” to “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”.

Let’s hope that there won’t be any holes in the plot in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Even if Waititi hasn’t read the script of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, we hope Gunn has talked enough with the director about Love and Thunder to avoid a serious gap between the two films. Maintaining the continuity of the MCU has proven to be a challenge for Gunn, who has previously noted that MCU fans take their continuity very seriously. With the release of “Thor: Love and Thunder” this week, viewers will see what happens to Star Lord and his team, and what it means for “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”.