Taika Waititi offers updates and challenges for her developing Star Wars Movie

“Star Wars” is one of the most popular movie franchises of all time, whose generations grew up in a galaxy far, far away. The nine-movie Skywalker saga ended with J.J. Abrams’ Skywalker. Sunrise”, and it has been many years since a new film appeared in cinemas. The next project expected to be awarded this honor is led by Taika Waititi, who recently proposed an update and some challenges for his Star Wars film under development.

While the Star Wars franchise continues to expand with live performances on Disney+, there has been a lull in the cinematic part of the galaxy. Ever since Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was suspended indefinitely, fans have been patiently waiting for indications of what Taika Waititi has planned with his own movie. The Oscar-winning multigenerator was recently asked about ScreenRant about his vision for the film, and Waititi honestly said:

That remains to be seen. I don’t know. I’m still writing. I’m still coming up with ideas and telling the plot, and just wanted to make sure it was like a Star Wars movie. Because I could say, “Oh yeah, we’ll just write any old thing and put it in space, and then put Star Wars in the foreground.” so I just have to make sure he stays in that wheelhouse.

Here it is. Although Taika Waititi has not been able to provide any major updates on what he is planning for the Star Wars franchise, fans may still be pleased with his response. Namely, because he understands how important it is to choose the right iconography. Given his characteristic blend of humor and cordiality, it seems like he could go anywhere in an epic space opera.

Taika Vaitti’s comments came as he was promoting his role in the Disney movie “Lightyear.” Eventually, the conversation turned to his upcoming directorial work on Star Wars. And it makes sense that the process is still at an early stage, as Waititi is no doubt focused on completing and releasing his long-awaited blockbuster “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Although Waititi seems to be keeping a vigilant eye on the iconography of the franchise.

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie was supposed to be the second release after Skywalker. Sunrise”, and Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron planned to start work. But after creative differences, this project was suspended. It is unclear whether the director of “Wonder Woman” will ever be able to bring to life a discontinued blockbuster.

Considering how Taika Waititi was able to breathe new life into the Thor franchise with the help of Ragnarok, he may be the perfect director to bring to life the first Star Wars film after the Skywalker saga. After all, he has a way to contribute to every project he signs a contract for. And when the main story is completed, the doors of the narrative seem to be open.

For now, "Star Wars" will continue to expand on the small screen in shows like "Obi-Wan Kenobi."