Taika Waititi Mocks Thor: Love &Thunder Editing Error in Interview

Director Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson make fun of poor computer graphics in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. After working together on the film “Thor: Ragnarok” in 2017, the couple reunited with Chris Hemsworth for the fourth separate film “God of Thunder”. In the film, Thor teams up with Jane Foster and Valkyrie to fight Gorr, a butcher god who seeks revenge on the gods.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, like the entire MCU Phase 4 plan, was significantly postponed. Waititi and his team shot most of the film in Australia, and due to the country’s strict rules in connection with the pandemic, they had to be especially careful in how they conducted the main photography. However, due to the nature of the film, not to mention the appearance of many fully computer-generated characters, he had to rely heavily on VFX artists to polish things up and make it a theatrical version that many fans are now enjoying in theaters. But it doesn’t look like all the frames were processed properly, as the computer graphics are fuzzy in some places of the film.

One of these problems was noticed by Waititi and Thompson in a Vanity Fair video. The couple explores the “Thor: Love and Thunder” scene where Valkyrie, Thor and the Mighty Thor discuss their next film after their first encounter with Gorr, the butcher god. They especially note that the Corg appears bluer in this picture, although it is usually gray. Watch the corresponding clip at the 1:15 mark in the video below:

This comment by Waititi and Thompson caused a mixed reaction online. While some see it as fun, others criticize the director for his decision to mock his own film, especially since Marvel Studios is currently being criticized for alleged poor working conditions for visual effects artists. Since Thor: Love and Thunder is mostly set in space and features several alien characters, his work with computer graphics is extensive, and for a character as prominent in the film as Korg, it’s curious why his appearance in this particular scene was apparently neglected. In any case, its bluish hue doesn’t really change the story of the film, and perhaps if it weren’t for the Vanity Fair video, it would have gone virtually unnoticed.

Overall, it seems that Waititi and Thompson’s comments are not intended to hit the visual effects of the artists who worked on the film. It just so happens that this has been interpreted in a bad light due to recent comments from former effects artists at Marvel Studios. However, in the future, it would be better if Disney and its subsidiary gave their VFX team and other filmmakers enough time to finalize projects to prevent problems like those that arose in the Thor: Love and Thunder clip.