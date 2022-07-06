Taika Waititi asked if Natalie Portman wanted to star in the movie “Star Wars”… forgetting that she had already starred in “3”

The director of Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi, asked Natalie Portman if she ever wanted to star in a Star Wars movie, forgetting that she had already starred in three of them.

During an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the 46-year-old director spoke about an awkward moment when he asked Natalie Portman if she wanted to join the series as he was working on his own Star Wars movie.

“Natalie asked me, ‘What are you going to do next?'” he explained. “And I said: “I’m trying to work on Star Wars. Have you ever wanted to star in a Star Wars movie?” She said: “I’ve done Star Wars movies. I forgot about these movies. [Laughs]”

Waititi’s own film “Star Wars” is a project shrouded in mystery. Almost nothing has been reported about the film since it was originally announced in 2020, and the director himself still doesn’t know if it will be made.

“I’m trying to write the idea of Star Wars right now,” he said. “I have to see how it goes, because once I submit it, it can determine when it’s done or even if it’s done.”

It is said that the currently untitled “Star Wars” movie will match Waititi’s signature style — a good sign for fans of his previous works, such as “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Hunting Savages.” But as for the specific details, they are still ahead.

Although it is expected that the film will appear in theaters sometime in 2023, even this is not certain. “Yeah. Well, not 2023, but the end of 2023,” said Kathleen Kennedy, head of Lucasfilm. — We didn’t lock anything.

However, it looks like he’s already eyeing talent for the film, and since Natalie Portman is a potential candidate, you have to wonder if Waititi will have a strong female role in Star Wars, such as Rogue One. But, to be honest, at the moment these are nothing more than assumptions.

In any case, it seems that Portman herself will not appear in the film — unless, of course, they figure out how to fit Princess Amidala into the film. I just wouldn’t count on it.

