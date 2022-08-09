Taika Waititi and Rita Ora got married after 1 year of relationship: Reports

It’s official! It is reported that Taika Waititi and Rita Ora got married after a year of dating.

According to reports from several sources, 46-year-old Waititi and 31-year-old Ora secretly tied the knot at an intimate wedding ceremony in London. The exciting news came two months after the couple got engaged.

Earlier this year, the director of the film “Thor: Ragnarok” and the singer provoked engagement rumors after she was spotted with a ring on the ring finger of her left hand. During an interview with Extra in July, Ora called this assumption “a little audacious”, but decided not to talk about it directly. “I’m very happy, that’s what I’ll tell you,” she added then.

Waititi and Ora, who were first linked in 2021, have made headlines in the past. The couple were spotted cuddling up to Tessa Thompson in May 2021 while filming Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. The filmmaker was photographed hugging both women before the trio gathered on the PDA.

On the eve of the release, the 38-year-old actress from The Wild West World in June 2018 declared her bisexuality. “I’m attracted to both men and women,” she told Porter magazine. “I want everyone else to have the same freedom and support that I have from my loved ones. But so many people don’t. So I have to talk about it? Do I have to say in a public place that this is my man?”

The songwriter, for her part, previously talked about “romantic relationships with women and men” during a statement to fans about her track “Girls” in May 2018.

“Girls” was written to represent my truth and it’s an accurate description of a very real and honest experience in my life,” she tweeted at the time. “I’m sorry [if] the way I put it in my song hurt someone. I would never intentionally harm other LGBTQ+ people or anyone. …Throughout my career, I have strived to contribute to the LGBTQ+ community and always will.”

In June 2021, the director of “Jojo Rabbit” called the photos “inconsequential.” “I think things are going away pretty quickly in the Internet world,” Waititi, who has daughters Te Kainga o te Hinekahu and Matewa Kiritapu by the former Chelsea Winstanley, told The Sydney Morning Herald in June 2021. “No, [it’s] not really [a big deal]. I didn’t do anything wrong. That’s great.”

Two months later, Ora and Waititi made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Suicide Squad. “I’m in a great place in my life, that’s all I’m going to say about it,” the 50 Shades of Grey actress told Vogue Australia in September 2021. — I just think, with all due respect, that privacy is important. …I learned a lot in my 20s.”

Later, a native of New Zealand told about his girlfriend in honor of Valentine’s Day. “The first photo was the night we met four years ago. We’ve been friends ever since. Then a year ago we decided to “complicate” the situation, but then it became easier,” he wrote along with a photo of the couple on Instagram. “Happy Valentine’s Day, my best friend @ritaora ❤️❤️❤️🧨💥”.