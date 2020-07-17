Taemin’s birthday today, learn more about his story

Celebrate SHINee’s maknae Taemin’s birthday. We tell you the story of the path Taemin has traveled in the world of K-pop.

A very special date for SHAWOLs has arrived, as today is the 27th birthday of Taemin , SHINee’s maknae . Messages of affection and admiration for Taemin have been present on social networks, since since his debut, he proved to be a talented artist with a special charisma.

Learn about Taemin’s story and join the birthday celebration for this idol with other fans.

Lee Taemin was born on July 18, 1993 in Seoul, South Korea. He has become an idol that stands out for his dance skills , however, he has also shown that he has great talent as a singer and actor, but to obtain the recognition that he now has, Taemin had to travel an important path.

In 2005 he attended an open audition where his skills led him to join SM Entertainment , becoming a trainee within that company.

After three years of training, Taemin debuted as the youngest member of the SHINee group . Back then he was only 14 years old, but that was no barrier for him to show great potential and captivate the attention of fans.

The year after beginning his career, Taemin made his acting debut , participating in the drama Tae Hee Hye Kyo, Ji Hyun. Since then, he has appeared in other productions such as Dating Agency: Cyrano and most recently in Final Life, an Amazon Prime production.

Taemin has had a successful career alongside SHINee , gaining popularity in Asia and the rest of the world, so he was later able to show a new facet as an artist by debuting solo in 2014. Currently, he is also a member of the SuperM group along with others. artists from the same company.

Over the years, Taemin has shown that he has great abilities, however, he has also given proof of his love for fans and a humble and grateful heart, that’s why, on this special day, we wish Taemin a happy birthday .



