Taemin reveals a new teaser and becomes for Criminal

Taemin shows his darker side and becomes a sexy pirate for “Criminal.” The quintessential dancer and member of SHINee continues to raise expectations for his return with ‘Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1’ this Monday, September 7. Even though his song was leaked ahead of time, the idol continues to reveal teasers for his dark new song.

Through the official SHINee networks, Taemin released a new teaser for the MV of “Criminal”, the lead single from his new album “Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1”, the K-pop dancer revealed a presingle titled “2 Kids ”, But he had to delay his return after hurting his wrist during rehearsals, but now he is ready to win everyone over with his dance.

In the new teaser for “Criminal”, Taemin managed to steal Shawol’s sighs during the 20 seconds of the video, in which he shows off his great talent for dance, while dancing to the rhythm of a melody reminiscent of beats Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” also shows his sexy and dark side portrayed as an ancient pirate.

The idol wore an elegant suit and also an eye patch that seems to be made of black diamonds, while surrounded by a group of dancers in what looks like a dining room, he also appears with some facial injuries while performing a choreography. slow but powerful.

Another of the outfits that he showed during the clip was a kind of silver shirt with chains, while he appeared in the middle of a corridor or abandoned warehouse. The SHINee member is known for his dark aura and dance flair, being one of the most popular dance line artists in the K-pop industry.

Shawol showed his support on social media following the reveal of the teaser. The video already has more than 100,000 reproductions within hours of being released. Are you ready to see the dark side of “Criminal”?



