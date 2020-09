SHINee’s Taemin has finally officially made his solo comeback.

Along with the release of the third album titled “Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1”, Taemin also released the MV for the title song “Criminal” on Monday (07/09) at 6:00 p.m. KST.

In this comeback music video, Taemin presents the beauty of an MV, from sets, dance, choreography to songs that are ready to spoil the ears.

This marks Taemin’s comeback after last releasing “2 KIDS” last August. Without further ado, just watch the MV below.