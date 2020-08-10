Taemin and Taeyong Dazzling In SuperM ‘100’ Teaser

SuperM has started releasing teaser photos of its members ahead of the upcoming comeback.

Right in the early hours of Tuesday (11/08), SuperM uploaded individual teaser photos for two members, Taemin and Taeyong.

This teaser photo was uploaded by SuperM before they made their comeback with the single ‘100’ on August 14, 2020.

After releasing their single “100”, SuperM will release their next single “Tiger Inside” on September 1st, followed by their first full album titled “Super One” on September 25th, 2020.

While looking forward to SuperM’s comeback, you can see Taemin and Taeyong’s cool looks through the following teaser photos!



