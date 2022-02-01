Taehyung reveals what he planned to say in his 2021 AMAs speech

The experience of the members of BTS at the American Music Awards 2021 is unforgettable, fortunately Taehyung managed to give his message even outside the award stage.

The last few months have been full of excitement for ARMY and it’s all thanks to BTS receiving multiple awards at music events, not only within South Korea but also outside of their country. The idol group traveled to the United States to meet with fans, but also to be part of a great award ceremony.

The singers nominated for the GRAMMYs were some of the guests at the American Music Awards 2021, in addition to walking the carpet they had a couple of presentations that fell in love with the fans and, as if that were not enough, they took home some awards.

BTS won the title of Artist of the Year and their speech was full of fun, for example, we saw the idols stop Jungkook from finishing his speech and we all laughed in front of the screen and after that Taehyung could only mention his thanks briefly. We tell you what happened and what the singer would have said if he had had the opportunity.

BTS’s V JOKE ABOUT HIS AMA SPEECH AND GROUP INTERRUPTION

In the new episode of BANGTANTV, we follow the experiences of the idols in this event, so we can delve into what happened behind the scenes and during the preparations, so we saw from the rehearsals and even the reception of this award was captured.

When the idols went backstage, V expressed that when he was just starting to speak, RM told him to finish and he felt bewildered so he hurriedly said something short, this was due to the organizers’ instructions, but nothing would stop this boy. to express their love for ARMY.

WHAT DID V’S SPEECH REALLY SAY?

In front of the cameras in his dressing room, the singer told what he would have said if he had had the opportunity, because in reality he had some words in mind for his followers:

I am deeply moved by this award. I really appreciate our ARMYs who are right behind us, thank you. We love.

Also, he thanked ARMY and the 2021 AMAs event, but although he couldn’t express all that on stage, now his words have reached the hearts of fans.

On the other hand, we also tell you that V now has a new nickname and was chosen with the love of ARMY.