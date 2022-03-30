Taehyung knows that everyone loves his bag and is proud of it.

V has a sense of style that ARMY admires, and Idol designed a bag for his fans that suits his own tastes, so he proudly wore it with his clothes at the airport.

We know that when K-Pop idols approach the airport, they are not only going to start or finish the trip, but are also ready to make each pass their podium, greeting fans and reporters before their adventure.

BTS had just arrived in Las Vegas, and each of the participants captured on camera looked great, each was dressed in his own style, but Taehyung also added a special detail to his outfit.

Recently, the members of this K-Pop group created different things for ARMY, each of them with a boys’ design, and V decided to create a Boston MUTE bag that sold out instantly, however, since he made this thing taking into account his personal tastes, this time he took it with him to the airport.

Vee from BTS SHOWS SATISFACTION WITH THE DESIGN AND SUCCESS OF THE BOSTON MUTE BAG

After being seen by the cameras heading towards his boarding area, the BTS vocalist informed his fans of a new photo, which, as usual, excited his fans to the fullest, but in it he showed off his full outfit with great style.

However, the detail that made many laugh was that in the description of the photo, the idol showed how proud he was to have designed this bag, which has become so popular, because he also seems to know that everyone wants to have it in his collection. Taehyung said:

Should I give you my bag?

WHAT IS TAEHYUNG’S BOSTON MUTE BAG?

Recently, Dynamite artists have released for sale a series of items that have become known as the Artist-Made Collection by BTS. To do this, each of the singers developed two articles and worked with specialists to bring their ideas to life.

These items ranged from pajamas, hoodies, sweatpants, clothespins and more. Taehyung’s Boston MUTE bag is a brown briefcase with a large space inside, created by this singer, it is accompanied by a decorative handkerchief and decorated with green and gold details.

