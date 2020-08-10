Taehyung is preparing a new song for ARMY

Is Taehyung’s first mixtape coming up? The idol is working on a song for ARMY. The countdown to Dynamite continues to run, but it seems that the boys have time to prepare other surprises for the fandom, the solo projects of the members san had great success, but some of them have yet to debut.

A year ago, “Winter Bear” was released as a winter single by Taehyung, the song recalls the nickname his mother called him as a child, in addition, he recorded the images that appear in the MV as part of his passion for photography.

Since then, ARMY’s lullaby has become, a fan wrote him an emotional message on Weverse to congratulate him on the anniversary and V decided to reveal the surprise that he is already writing a new song for them.

Through the platform, the idol responded directly to the fan and joked that “that guy who wrote ‘Winter Bear’ is now working on something for ARMY.” Awwwww! For a while now, the idol detailed that he has been working on new music in addition to BTS’s.

V admitted that he took time to interact with Weverse fans because at that time he had a mental block to continue with his work, like any artist, sometimes the ideas do not come and they have to pause their creative process.

V did not clarify if it is a single or one more theme for his mixtape, for which there is no release date yet, but he already revealed a small preview a while ago, demonstrating his ability to convey deep feelings through music. Are you ready for KTH1?



