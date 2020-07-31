Taehyung buys “Genesis GV80” + “cover” of “Black Swan”

BTS’s Taehyung has purchased ONEUS ‘Genesis GV80 + Black Swan cover.

Taehyung recently revealed in an interview with Hyundai that he was fascinated by the design of Prophecy, an electric car, so he took photos with it. After the interview, he bought the Genesis GV80 model.

On the other hand, check out ONEUS’s amazing dance cover by Black Swan:

What do you think of V’s car? And the Black Swan version of ONEUS? Leave your comment on our Facebook page or on our Twitter account. Also, share the news on your social networks!



