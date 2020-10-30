Taehyun worries fans by revealing a terrible injury

TXT’s Taehyun revealed that he just went through an accident and has broken some of his bones as a result – terrible!

Taehyun from K-Pop group TXT has revealed that he suffered a finger injury.

On October 29, before TXT’s comeback performance on Mnet’s “M Countdown,” Taehyun took to the group’s official Weverse fan community to share that he had recently broken his finger and would have to wear a protector. on stage for the group’s upcoming performances.

Taehyun reveals his injury

TXT’s Taehyun’s full post is as follows:

I am writing this post because there is something I want to tell you before today’s “M Countdown” broadcast. It’s only been three days since we made our comeback, but due to my hasty desire to meet our MOA [TXT’s official fandom] as soon as possible, I accidentally bumped my finger while filming a variety show and broke my right little finger.

The doctor said that if I take good care of it, it will get better without side effects. But if I want the bone to heal quickly and cleanly, they said I have to wear a protector so I think I’ll have to wear a finger protector while performing on stage for now. Performing on stage in itself is not a problem! So our MOA, you don’t have to worry too much! I’m fine!

Actually, I’m just thankful for the fact that I can at least be on stage and do my best, and I’m sorry to my fellow TXT members and MOA for worrying them for a time when I should be off to a happy start. I will do my best to recover and return quickly with my right hand intact! ”

