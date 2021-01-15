Tackled by Decathlon following an error in the Lupine series

The Netflix platform has just been worried by Decathlon following inconsistencies in its brand new series “Lupine”, with Omar Sy.

The Lupine series (Netflix) with Omar Sy was very successful very quickly. However, today it could be at the heart of a controversy.

Lupine, in the shadow of Arsene, is a French series that tells the story of a famous burglar. Released on Friday January 8 and worn by actor Omar Sy, Lupine quickly rose to number one among Netflix’s most viewed content in France, the Netherlands, Mexico and other countries.

But what is more surprising is that the trend has also spread to the United States. Indeed, it established itself in Netflix’s top 10 US content, before reaching number one on January 10. Just that !

It should be noted that no French prod has ever reached this position. A great news that has something to make proud Omar Sy who was quick to share the news with his fans on the blue bird social network. So, the latter simply wrote “Thank you”, followed by a tied hands emoji and Earth emojis.

A SEASON 2 IN PREPARATION?

While waiting for the continuation of the 1st season on Netflix, we wonder if Lupine will be entitled to a season 2! In other words, the actor, who plays the main character of the series, is not against it.

In fact, the latter confided in 20 minutes that he wanted to go even further. “I signed a contract for 36 seasons, until I was 73! The actor first jokes.

But more seriously, the hero confirmed his desire to continue the adventure with his new character. “Obviously, when you start a series, you hope there won’t be just one season. »Admits Omar Sy.

“All the more so with a character like that. Now that I’ve done 10 episodes with Lupine, I really want to find him! “He says. In any case, the actor already seems very motivated for a possible season 2 of the series. “I hope there will be more, anyway, I’m ready! We’ll see. », He concludes.

NETFLIX: DECATHLON TAKES FINGER ON AN INCONSISTENCY IN THE “LUPINE” SERIES!

Omar Sy’s happiness was short-lived. Indeed, large inconsistencies have been identified in the Lupine series.

For example, the Decathlon brand told Netflix that one of these products had been used. The problem is, it did not exist at the time the scene in question is taking place. Ouch!

“Hey Netflix, you thought we wouldn’t see it, but in 1995 our brand Artengo didn’t exist yet eh,” Decathlon Belgium tweeted on Tuesday January 12, followed by a winking emoji.

The message is followed by a photo of Omar Sy as a teenager. What the Netflix France account responded a few minutes later with an “Oops”.

Either way, that doesn’t detract from the show’s success around the world. A big bravo then!