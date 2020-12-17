Table RPG to Cyberpunk 2077 to win boardgame in 2021

The table game designer R. Talsorian Games announced on Tuesday (15) that the popular RPG Cyberpunk, work that inspired Cyberpunk 2077, will win a boardgame with miniatures in 2021.

According to R. Talsorian Games, Cyberpunk Red: Combat Zone will be a game focused on combat and competitive among players, bringing new airs to the narrative RPG Cyberpunk Red, prequel to the CD Projekt Red game that takes place in the year 2045 and was originally launched in 2019. The board game is now in the hands of the Monster Fight Club, which works in partnership with the team of creator Mike Pondsmith to develop a better elaborated and more dynamic work.

Through his social networks, the designer has already given a first impression about the final product of the boardgame by sharing the cover art that should stamp the game. Check it out below.

“Combat Zone presents a new fast game engine where players can act and react in organic and fluid actions. No rounds, no turns – the game just continues,” says the description on the official website. “As your characters are hit and injured, their abilities degrade – so attack hard and fast!”

