Tab search innovations with Chrome OS 87

Deployment of Chrome OS 87 version started. This operating system, which runs on Google’s Chromebooks and Chromeboxes, contains some goodies that will help you surf the internet and use Bluetooth accessories.

One of the innovations that comes with Chrome OS 87 is the tab search. It is a common movement that users who open a lot of tabs at any time and close tabs accidentally. You can easily find a tab you have closed thanks to the tab search. Meanwhile, Google is adding the tab search feature to the desktop version of the Chrome internet browser. However, the company said in mid-November that this feature will first come to Chromebooks and will soon be available on other desktop platforms.

You can also view the battery levels of Bluetooth devices such as wireless headphones connected to the computer with Chrome OS 87 in the Settings and Quick Settings menus. Thanks to this setting, which is easily accessible, especially on the Mac, the battery levels of devices such as Bluetooth keyboards, mice or AirPods seem easier. Those with a Chrome OS device will now benefit from similar convenience.

In addition, Google adds a total of 36 new wallpapers prepared by four different artists with Chrome OS 87.



