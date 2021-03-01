‘Tab Grouping’ Feature Has Arrived in Google Chrome

The desktop version of Google Chrome has been updated. This update brings the tab grouping feature available to Android users a few days ago. Users can now group the tabs they have opened under different groups and separate these groups from each other.

If you are using a phone with Android operating system and you have installed the latest update of Google Chrome, you have seen that these tabs are grouped when you open new tabs in the application. This feature is now available in the desktop version of Chrome. The feature, which has been tested for a long time, can be experienced as of now.

Updating the desktop version of Chrome, Google developers started allowing tabs to be grouped. In this way, a user will be able to continue their work through that group after they have opened dozens of tabs under a group. This way, Chrome’s tab bar will be a little more compact. This will be particularly useful for users who use a large number of tabs and set Chrome to open as “Continue from where I left off”.

This is how Google Chrome’s tab grouping feature looks

You can access the new feature of Google Chrome by right clicking when you are in a new tab in the tab bar or when any page is open. Using the option that says “Add tab to new group”, you can add one or more tabs to a group, name these groups and separate them with different colors. When you right click on the name you have allocated for the group, you can delete this group, rearrange it or run it on another Google Chrome window.

To use the feature, you need to make sure you are using the latest version of Google Chrome. Google usually updates Chrome automatically, but if you still want to check, click the three-dot icon on the right side of the screen. After clicking the “Settings” option, click “About Chrome” in the left hand side menus. On the page that will open, you can easily tell if you are using the latest version of Chrome.