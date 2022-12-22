SZA’s “SOS” Has a Hidden Feature of Lizzo — and They Recorded More Songs Together.

As it turned out, Lizzo is secretly appearing on SZA’s new album “SOS”, and the couple have also written more songs together.

On December 9, the long-awaited sequel to the singer’s 2017 debut album CTRL was released, in which a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers unexpectedly appeared.

Also on the new album is “F2F”, an unexpected turn of SZA towards rock music. According to a new appearance by SZA and her collaborators on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, it’s one of “five or six” rock songs recorded for the album, and it also features a secret cameo from Lizzo.

“I’ve written a whole bunch of rock songs,” SZA said. “They were all terrible in the sense that they talked badly about what I did to people, but it sounded cool, and I think all these songs are really about that. Just be super honest and let it out.

“But yes, I love doing these songs… Of course, on this album. I’ve made a whole bunch of versions of myself.”

Producer, sound engineer and songwriter of “SOS” Rob Bizel said that Lizzo is on the track in the form of amplified vocals on the bridge. “We just happened to stop him the day Lizzo was there,” he said.

Bizel added that there are “definitely a few” SZA songs featuring Lizzo, and the producer added, “I don’t want to incriminate myself here, but something is definitely going around.”

About her relationship with Lizzo, SZA added: “We have so much fun together. And I feel that she understands me. She’s another person with a damn [broad] musical taste that doesn’t fit into any framework.

“She pretends that she doesn’t care, as if she just does whatever she wants. And I just like being with her, just as a friend and hanging out. So whenever she comes into the studio, I just think: “Let’s dive into some nonsense.”

The list of potential collaborators for “SOS” did not end there: recent reports have shown that the album could have collaborated with artists such as Harry Styles, Billy Eilish and others.

A recently released behind-the-scenes video titled “SOS: Where the Hell Have You Been?” shows that at some point SZA was considering further collaboration.

In one of the scenes of the documentary, a board with potential features is shown, which lists such characters as Doja Cat, Drake, Finneas, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves.

According to the SZA board, collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator and Rosalia were also considered.