SZA is teasing a new video for the track “SOS” “Kill Bill”.

The 20-second clip, which you can watch below, was shot very similar to the film of the same name by Quentin Tarantino, where the R&B star dresses up to take revenge and drives off into the night on his motorcycle, like the main character Uma Thurman in the film. film.

The credits show that the accompanying video will be directed by Christian Breslauer and will be released soon, although the release date has not yet been confirmed.

The clip comes after the star shared a moody black-and-white video for “Nobody Gets Me” earlier this month. This happened after she previously announced the singles “Good Days”, “I Hate U” and “Shirt”.

Reviewing the album, NME awarded SOS five stars and said it was “a comeback album worth waiting for.”

It adds: “The American star’s first album in five years — and, according to her, the last in her history — is voluminous, excellent and rarely wrong.”

Meanwhile, SZA’s song “Shirt” recently entered the list of Barack Obama’s favorite songs released in 2022, along with Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5”, Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó” and Ari Lennox’s “POF”.

Other tracks that received high marks were “Something In The Orange” by Zach Bryan, “Last Last” by Burna Boy, “American Teenager” by Ethel Kane and “Communion In My Cup” by Tank And The Bangas.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Lizzo secretly appeared on the track “SOS” “F2F”.

Producer, sound engineer and songwriter of “SOS” Rob Bizel said that Lizzo is on the track in the form of amplified vocals on the bridge. “We just happened to stop him the day Lizzo was there,” he said.

Bizel added that there are “definitely a few” SZA songs featuring Lizzo, and the producer added, “I don’t want to incriminate myself here, but something is definitely going around.”