SZA Responds to Fans’ Calls to Collaborate With Hayley Williams: “I talk to her more than you think”

SZA has responded to fans’ calls to collaborate with Hayley Williams.

The R&B star, whose new album “S.O.S” is released on Friday (November 9), was asked by fans on Twitter when she would be able to work with the Paramore soloist and singer.

SZA’s 23-song album includes collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers (Ghost In The Machine), Travis Scott (Open Arms), Don Toliver (Used) and the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’Dirty Bastard (‘Dirty Bastard’). Forgiveless”), so perhaps it’s not surprising that fans are hoping for additional collaborations in the future.

“When is the collaboration of @sza Hayley Williams x SZA???” one fan demanded to know. SZA then responded in a tweet sent yesterday (December 6): “I talk to her more than you think, lol.”

I talk to her more than you’d think lol https://t.co/vfNLJX9g3K — SZA (@sza) December 6, 2022

Meanwhile, SZA’s second album includes three previously released singles. These are “Good Days” 2020, last year’s “I Hate U” and “Shirt”, the last of which was released in October. Also featured is “Blind,” which SZA debuted during her recent Saturday night live performance.

Since the release of her debut album “Ctrl” in 2017, SZA has also participated in several joint projects.

She and Kendrick Lamar teamed up on the soundtrack to the 2018 Black Panther movie “All The Stars”, and in 2020 she released “Hit Different” with the assistance of Ty Dolla$ign.

Last year, she took part in the Doja Cat song “Planet Her” “Kiss Me More”, bringing both artists their first Grammys earlier this year in the category “Best Pop Performance by a Duo/Group”.

“SOS” will be released this Friday (November 9th) through Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA.