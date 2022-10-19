SZA Has Written 100 Songs for Her New Album, Which May Appear “any day”

This happened after she had previously said that she was in no hurry to share the continuation of “Ctrl”.

SZA revealed that she has written 100 songs for her new album, adding that it could be released “any day.”

The singer’s long-awaited second album, which follows her critically acclaimed 2017 debut album “Ctrl,” has been touted for years, although she recently said she was in no hurry to release it.

In a conversation with TMZ paparazzi at Los Angeles Airport, SZA revealed that she has written a huge number of songs for the album over the past five years, and that its release date is still undetermined, but may be imminent.

After learning that the release of the album could begin “any day”, SZA was then asked how many songs she had written for the album.

“Common? 100,” she replied. “Maybe I don’t even really know. Five years of material.”

Watch the interview below.

During her Austin City Limits show this month, SZA also revealed that the official video for the long-awaited single “Shirt”, with which she debuted during a live broadcast last year, is also ready to go and will be released soon.

After telling fans that there is “one little thing” in the video that needs to be changed, she said: “I fixed it, and it’s been handed over and is about to be released. So it’s true.”

SZA confirms the “Shirt” video has been officially turned in and is coming out soon pic.twitter.com/08lcbatsJT — CTRL FACTOR (@CtrlFactor) October 15, 2022

“I don’t even know what this album is about and how it sounds,” the singer said during a recent interview with Complex. “That’s why I had to switch to a regime that benefits my brain and my energy, and the songs that I think are hot, I just have to go with them.”

SZA went on to say that she has “no idea” how the continuation of “Ctrl” “sounds to someone else,” explaining that it was difficult to determine the exact sound direction. “It’s a little bit of everything,” she said. “It’s a bit aggressive. Some of the details are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads. I don’t know. It’s everywhere. It’s just where my heart is.”

Since “Ctrl” appeared in 2017, SZA has released several singles and participated in tracks by several other artists. In 2018, she teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for the soundtrack to the Black Panther movie “All Stars”. In 2020, she released two singles — “Hit Different” and “Good Days” with the assistance of Ty Dolla $ign, and last year released “I Hate U”.

Back in June, SZA released a deluxe edition of “Ctrl” to celebrate the album’s fifth anniversary. The new edition included an alternative version of Travis Scott’s collaboration “Love Galore”, as well as previously unreleased tracks “2AM”, “Miles”, “Percolator”, “Tread Carefully”, “Awkward” and “Jodie”.