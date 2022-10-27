SZA Confirmed That The New Single “Shirt” Will Be Released This Week

SZA has confirmed that her new single “Shirt” will be released tomorrow (October 28).

During her show at Austin City Limits earlier this month, the singer announced that the official video for the long-awaited single, which she debuted during a live broadcast last year, is also ready to work and will be released soon.

SZA has now confirmed on Instagram that the song will be released today at 21:00 Pacific Time (Friday, 5:00 Pacific Time), and also shared a teaser of an accompanying short film directed by Dave Meyers featuring “Sorry to Bother” and Atlanta actor Lakita Stanfield.

In the clip, SZA sits across from the actor and tells him that “energy is everything” before pulling out a gun at another diner at their table.

Watch the trailer below.

SZA’s latest album “Ctrl” was released in 2017, followed by several singles and features. In 2018, she teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for the soundtrack to the Black Panther movie “All The Stars”, and in 2020 released two singles — “Hit Different” with Ty Dolla $ign and “Good Days”.

Last year, she collaborated with Doja Cat on “Kiss Me More,” and the two artists performed the track at the Billboard Music Awards. Last year, she also released “I Hate U”, and “Shirt” will be her first new release after participating in DJ Khaled’s August single “BEAUTIFUL”.

Back in June, SZA released a deluxe edition of “Ctrl” to celebrate the album’s fifth anniversary.

The singer recently revealed that she has written 100 songs for her new album, adding that it could be released “any day,” although she recently said she was in no hurry to release it.

Speaking in a recent interview with Complex, SZA said: “I don’t even know what this album is about and how it sounds, so I had to switch to the mode of what’s good for my brain and my energy. and the songs that I think are hot, I just have to work with them.”

She continued, “It’s a little bit of everything. It’s a bit aggressive. Some of the details are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads. I don’t know. It’s everywhere. It’s just where my heart is.”