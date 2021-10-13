System Shock Will Win A Live Action Series

System Shock will become a live action series on the “gamer entertainment” platform Binge. The announcement was made in conjunction with the developer of the game’s remaster, Nightdive Studios. The two companies will work in partnership to create the series in streaming format.

The promotion will be led by Nightdive executives Stephen Kick and Larry Kuperman. The two work together with Allan Ungar, head of content at Binge. Interestingly, Kick commented that he considers live action the perfect way to tell the story of System Shock:

“I’ve always believed that a live action adaptation of System Shock would be the perfect way to recount the gruesome story of the Citadel station and its rebellious AI that subjects the crew to unimaginable horror. to life in new and terrifying ways.”

The System Shock series will be part of Binge’s original production catalog upon its release, which should happen sometime in 2022. It joins another game adaptation already announced: a live action series for Driver, from Ubisoft. The streaming of these two series, at first, will happen exclusively on Binge.

The streaming platform Binge is promoting itself as a streaming content production service for gamers, and shouldn’t be restricted to serials and game adaptations.