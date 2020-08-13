System requirements of Marvel’s Avengers game

Marvel’s Avengers system requirements have been announced, developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal and published by Square Enix. The details of the minimum and recommended system requirements of the production, which will be released on September 4 and follow the path of the comic book series with movies, are in our news.

Marvel’s Avengers system requirements

Marvel’s Avengers, which will be released on September 4 and meet with game lovers, recently announced that it will start the closed beta process. On August 21, the system requirements of the game, which we can learn more details through the open beta, were also announced. The production, where many popular Marvel characters such as Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America are waiting for us, will come to the PC, Playstation 4, X Box One, as well as Stadia and next generation consoles. Although the production is not on consoles, it will require a lot of storage space on the PC platform.

If we look at the minimum system requirements of the game, Windows 10 64-bit operating system, Intel Core i3 4160 or equivalent AMD processor, 8 GB RAM, NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD 270 graphics card that requires a minimum of 2 GB VRAM and 75 GB of storage space will be waiting for us. .

Recommended system requirements are Windows 10 64-bit operating system, Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 51600 3.2 Ghz processor, 16 GB of RAM, NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB video card and 110 GB of storage space.

There will also be interesting details in the game. The Spider-Man character, whose name rights are on Sony, will only take place in the Playstation version. Similar situations occurred in the million-dollar movie series, with the Spider-Man character taking a limited time in the movies. You can find the gameplay video of the game here.



