System Requirements of Marvel’s Avengers Game

As of September, the system requirements of the Marvel’s Avengers game, which will be available to gamers on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia platforms, have been announced.

The new Marvel’s Avengers game, developed by Crystal Dynamics and to be published by Square Enix, will be available to players on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms as of September 4. In addition, players in countries where Google Stadia is available will be able to play the game via Stadia.

Marvel’s Avengers, which will start the closed beta process on PS4 recently and on PC and Xbox platforms as of tomorrow, will enter the open beta process on all platforms on August 21. Thus, players will be able to experience the game shortly before its release, which will include many of the popular Marvel characters.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners do not need to make any additional effort other than purchasing to run the game. However, PC gamers need to check the system requirements to know if they can run the new Marvel’s Avengers game, which has highly advanced graphics and mechanics.

Marvel’s Avangers system requirements

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i3 4160 or equivalent AMD processor

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD 270 (minimum 2GB memory)

DirectX 12

Storage: 75 GB HDD

Suggested

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i7 4770K 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 51600 3.2 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

DirectX 12

Storage: 110 GB SSD

It seems that PC gamers will still have to have a mid-tier PC to play Marvel’s Avangers at minimum settings. In addition, for the recommended system requirements, a 110 GB SSD shows that even players with a high-end computer may need to free up space for the game.



